Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,793 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 246,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,133. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

