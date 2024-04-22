Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DFIV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,184. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

