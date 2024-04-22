Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 306 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.64. 49,149,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,307,734. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

