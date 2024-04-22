Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $9.11 on Monday, hitting $600.63. The company had a trading volume of 467,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,859. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $692.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

