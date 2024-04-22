Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 408 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,969 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $937,613,000 after acquiring an additional 107,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,441,763 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $732,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,348,695 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $373,684,000 after acquiring an additional 879,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,115 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $217,553,000 after acquiring an additional 283,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,293,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $158,594,000 after acquiring an additional 131,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.01. 728,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,101. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

