Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 771 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Eaton Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,643. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $161.12 and a twelve month high of $331.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.94.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

