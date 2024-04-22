Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 8,141 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 102,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,466,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

