Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $65.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.