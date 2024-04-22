Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

