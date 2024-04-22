Lear (NYSE:LEA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Get Lear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEA

Lear Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.18. The stock had a trading volume of 500,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,350. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lear will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lear by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.