Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 989,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,157,000 after purchasing an additional 66,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.89. 560,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.88.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

