Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $957,974,000 after buying an additional 131,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,614,000 after buying an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYK traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $327.91. The company had a trading volume of 510,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

