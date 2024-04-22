Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 1.1 %

RSG traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.81. The stock had a trading volume of 338,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $135.33 and a one year high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.