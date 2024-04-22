Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,129.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 233,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after purchasing an additional 214,122 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.44.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

