Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 2,204 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 60.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in M&T Bank by 10.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.74. The company had a trading volume of 296,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,085. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.96 and its 200-day moving average is $133.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $148.23.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $5,341,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.