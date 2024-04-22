Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 37,024 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 965.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 367.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of IAK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,763. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $103.96. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $82.29 and a 12-month high of $117.60. The company has a market capitalization of $614.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

