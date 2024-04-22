Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.23% of Viasat worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of VSAT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.56. 636,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,790. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

