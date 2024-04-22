Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 8,156 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 354,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNFP

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.