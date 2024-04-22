Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,990,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 8,017,092 shares.The stock last traded at $24.90 and had previously closed at $26.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Li Auto Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,696,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

