LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.89.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
