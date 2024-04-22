LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.89.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightInTheBox Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

