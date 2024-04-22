Litecoin Price Tops $85.77 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.39 billion and $356.21 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $85.77 or 0.00129084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,450,881 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

