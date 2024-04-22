Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lifted by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 130.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,454.4% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 80,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $462.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,433. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $483.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.00 and its 200-day moving average is $443.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.78.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

