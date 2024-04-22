Loop Capital Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $250.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.19.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.40 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $313.16.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

