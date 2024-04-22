Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 106,466 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 106,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $1,227,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,568,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,260,458.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AVO stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $817.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

