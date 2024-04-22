Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 106,466 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 106,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $1,227,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,568,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,260,458.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mission Produce Stock Up 0.5 %
AVO stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $817.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.99.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mission Produce
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
