MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.44.

Shares of MAG opened at C$17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$18.51.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

