Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $71.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.71. 152,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,145. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,429 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Magna International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after acquiring an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after acquiring an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

