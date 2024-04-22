Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $71.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 5,392,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,633 shares.The stock last traded at $48.44 and had previously closed at $48.34.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Magna International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Magna International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

