Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.89

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 82283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

