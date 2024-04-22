Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.77

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.77 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 261158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MBUU

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks purchased 12,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $203,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.