Manhattan Associates (MANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY24 guidance at $3.69-3.79 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.690-3.790 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MANH stock opened at $226.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $152.32 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.69.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

