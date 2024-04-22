Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$31.72 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$34.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock has a market cap of C$57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6893764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

