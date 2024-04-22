Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $17.15. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 23,519,130 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 358,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 323,134 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

