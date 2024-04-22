MARBLEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.06 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. MARBLEX has a market cap of $100.06 million and $2.30 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,814,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,398,792 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,814,127 with 118,398,791.86546585 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.83171114 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,223,792.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars.

