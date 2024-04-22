Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

