Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
