Mark Casper Sells 2,500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.88. 9,848,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,163,853. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

