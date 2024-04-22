MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,850 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $24.13. 184,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,148. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

