MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,748,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $34.60. 232,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,475. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

