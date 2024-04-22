MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after buying an additional 1,357,503 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after acquiring an additional 991,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,554,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,113,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,570 shares during the period.

TLH stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 60,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,465. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

