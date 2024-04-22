MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.51. 2,212,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,992,232. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

