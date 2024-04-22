MCF Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,456,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,389,000 after purchasing an additional 142,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.55. The stock had a trading volume of 724,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.31.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.