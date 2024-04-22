MCF Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.75. 481,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.70. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

