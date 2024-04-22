MCF Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 40,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 84,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 237,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.2 %

VZ stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,247,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,714,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

