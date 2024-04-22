MCF Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROK stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.99. The company had a trading volume of 127,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.86 and a 200 day moving average of $284.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.