MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day moving average of $206.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

