MCF Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 136.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.56. 188,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,308 shares of company stock valued at $18,356,153. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

