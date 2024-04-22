MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.80. 1,663,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,005,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

