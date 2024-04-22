MCF Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in PACCAR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Trading Up 1.1 %

PCAR traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.42. The company had a trading volume of 564,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.