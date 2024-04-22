MCF Advisors LLC Sells 713 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of PayPal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 687,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after buying an additional 283,771 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 303,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in PayPal by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.54. 2,482,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,392,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

