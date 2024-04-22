Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.79-11.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $382.00.

Medpace Stock Up 1.1 %

MEDP stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.26. The company had a trading volume of 351,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,332. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace has a 12-month low of $187.03 and a 12-month high of $419.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

