Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.790-11.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Medpace also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.79-11.47 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.00.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $4.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.26. 355,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,859. Medpace has a 1 year low of $187.03 and a 1 year high of $419.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

